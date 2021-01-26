Scott Rudin and Eli Bush will executive produce Reichardt's new film, which is slated to start production this summer.

Four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams is re-teaming with writer-director Kelly Reichardt for the A24 comedy Showing Up, which will mark their fourth film together.

Reichardt and her longtime writing partner Jon Raymond co-wrote the script, which follows an artist (Williams) on the verge of a career-changing exhibition. As she navigates friends, family and colleagues in the lead-up to her show, the chaos of life becomes the inspiration for great art.

Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani and Vincent Savino will produce Showing Up, which will be executive produced by Scott Rudin and Eli Bush. Production is expected to start this summer.

Williams and Reichardt previously worked together on Wendy & Lucy (2008), Meek's Cutoff (2010) and Certain Women (2016). Deadline broke the news of their latest collaboration, which the director confirmed herself on a new episode of The A24 Podcast that finds her chatting with writer-director Kenneth Lonergan, who directed Williams to an Oscar nomination in Manchester by the Sea.

Reichardt is coming off the success of A24's First Cow, which dominated critics' year-end lists before being named Best Picture by the New York Film Critics Circle. The filmmaker is something of an acquired taste, to be honest, and while I haven't seen First Cow myself yet, I was a fan of Wendy & Lucy as well as Reichardt's feature debut, Old Joy. I had mixed feelings about the director's most commercial foray, the 2013 thriller Night Moves starring Jesse Eisenberg and Dakota Fanning, and I still need to see her other films featuring Williams.

Meanwhile, old-school Williams fans such as myself can relive her early days via Dawson's Creek on Netflix, or they can just wait patiently for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, in which the Emmy-winning actress reprises her role as Tom Hardy's love interest Anne Weying.

