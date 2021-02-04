If you don't know Peggy Lee's "Fever," listen to the song immediately. It's a slinky boot-stomper, full of drama and intrigue. And now, we're going to learn about the person behind this iconic song. Per Deadline, Michelle Williams will play the singer in a biopic called, of course, Fever, directed by her former collaborator Todd Haynes. And there's some heavy musical hitters on the production team, too.

Haynes last directed Williams in Wonderstruck, and both parties have titles on their CVs that make them wonderful choices for this project. Haynes directed the unorthodox musical biopic I'm Not There about Bob Dylan (which also featured Williams), and Williams played similarly iconic pop culture figure Marilyn Monroe in My Week With Marilyn. A film about Lee has been in gestation for some time, with Collider reporting on a Nora Ephron-directed take starring Reese Witherspoon in 2010.

Reese Witherspoon to Play Peggy Lee in Biopic Scripted/Directed by Nora Ephron Reese Witherspoon has signed on to produce and star in a biopic centered around jazz/pop singer Peggy Lee. Nora Ephron will write and direct.

Witherspoon remains a producer on this new version of the film, as does super-producer Marc Platt (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon of Killer Films (Shirley), and most notably, pop superstar Billie Eilish, who has cited Lee as a big influence, has appeared at events celebrating Lee, and is in talks to come onboard as executive producer. I have never thought about this connection before, but when I compare "Fever" to "Therefore I Am," I get it!

Lee, who died in 2002 at 81, worked through the golden big band era of jazz and helped evolved the burgeoning popularity of genres like country and rock and roll. She was also an Oscar-nominated actor for her work in Pete Kelly's Blues, and voiced several roles in Disney's The Lady and the Tramp. Lee performed with various members of musical royalty like Benny Goodman, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, and Paul McCartney. She married four times and had one child, Nicki Lee Foster, who died in 2014 at age 71.

