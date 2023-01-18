The Fabelmans has been one of the most acclaimed films of the year, and among the most moving aspects of the film was seeing Steven Spielberg dig into aspects of his childhood that he rarely addresses, including the relationship between his mother (Michelle Williams) and his surrogate uncle (Seth Rogen). Although Michelle Williams and Seth Rogens’ surprisingly perfect pairing may have caught some viewers off guard, it wasn’t the first time that these two very different performers had an onscreen romance. Their first on-screen romance was back in 2011, in Sarah Polley's romantic drama, Take This Waltz.

What Is 'Take This Waltz' About?

Image via Mongrel Media

Take This Waltz, Sarah Polley’s small, slice of life story focuses on the happily married freelance writer Margot (Williams), who begins to flirt with the charismatic artist Daniel (Luke Kirby). Previously, Margot has been content in her marriage to the cook Lou (Rogen), but she finds herself questioning all of her preconceptions when Daniel begins to win her heart. Essentially, it’s an inverse of Williams and Rogens’ roles in The Fabelmans; instead of playing two lovers having an affair, they play a couple torn apart by an infidelity in Take This Waltz.

RELATED: New Trailer for TAKE THIS WALTZ Starring Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen

The Fabelmans may have taken fans of both actors off guard because it was so different from the roles they usually play. Williams has largely played subdued, introspective characters in her award-nominated work such as Brokeback Mountain and Blue Valentine, so it was interesting to see her play an eccentric, larger-than-life maternal figure. Rogen is best known as a comedy star, so seeing him in something more serious also came as a shock. Take This Waltz gave both actors a chance to show off their range, with equal doses of comedy and drama. It’s both a heartbroken and occasionally hilarious work on Polley’s part, and any fans of The Fabelmans will surely enjoy seeing Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen work together a decade prior.

'Take This Waltz' Explores a Relationship Status Quo Distruption

The beautiful, and heartbreaking aspect of Take This Waltz that makes it so unique is that Margot’s infidelity isn’t due to any issues she has with Lou; he’s a charming, hardworking guy who’s only real eccentricity is his love of baking chicken. Their relationship has grown strong in the five years that they’ve been together, and Sarah Polley does a great job at fleshing out the intimate details of their sexuality in a way that is both realistic and respectful. It’s an impressive feat for Rogen in particular, who is able to shed his background in physical comedy for a much more authentic performance. Any confusion that the audience may have felt about seeing such different actors playing a long standing couple disappears after spending just a few moments observing their everyday routine.

While neither partner takes any issue with each other, Margot does tend to feel unenthused about the sameness of each day. Their routine has grown dull, and the drone of normalcy lifts briefly when she shares a few brief interactions with Daniel. Compared to the sloppy, unchanging nature of Lou, Daniel’s eclectic interests in art, culture, and craftsmanship feel fresh and exciting for Margot. He takes time to pry into her writing career, and she clearly relishes the chance to discuss her passions and what her next endeavors will be. Williams brightens up with warmth and humor for the first time during her encounters with Daniel, indicating that this isn’t the type of attention that she gets from Lou at home. Lou’s lack of curiosity about his wife’s career isn’t intended to be ignorant; he simply knows her so well that he’s heard these same escapades time and time before.

Sarah Polley Expertly Unravels Margot's Psychology

Image via Mongrel Media

Sarah Polley does an expert job breaking down Margot’s psychology, as her interest in Luke begins to make her more critical of Lou. Why can’t Lou bake anything other than chicken? Why is he so messy? Why doesn’t he have an interest in city culture and exploration? Kirby is charming, and Polley makes his motivations deliberately unclear; he’s well aware that Margot is married and that he’s intruding, but he also shows a genuine compassion for her mental health. Both Williams and Rogen excel at some of the initially humorous awkwardness that occurs once Margot begins to hide her affair. She must think of increasingly coincidental reasons for seeing Daniel, and Rogen’s comical aloofness only offers her more encouragement.

There’s a wordlessness to Take This Waltz that shows the attention-to-detail that both actors pay to the decline of nonverbal communication. This is expressly seen during a pivotal date night scene, where Daniel accompanies the couple on an anniversary movie screening at their favorite theater. As Lou aimlessly observes the projection, the realization sets in for Margot that this is the height of what their relationship will ever look like. She had previously joked with Lou about staying in the same house until 2040, but now her off handed comment feels like it might be a reality.

'Take This Waltz' Shows a Sensitive Breakup

Image via Mongrel Media

While Michelle Williams’ theatricality amidst the breakup in The Fabelmans was intentionally heightened, her naturally energetic growth in Take This Waltz is much more subdued. It makes sense from the story’s point-of-view; The Fabelmans explores a divorce from a child’s outside perspective, but Take This Waltz follows Margot every step of the way. The gut wrenching scenes where Lou reacts, accepts, and watches Margot reveal and commit to her affair are some of the best acting that Rogen has ever done. He’s good-natured kindness makes the sting of the breakup even more heartbreaking.

Both The Fabelmans and Take This Waltz end deliberately ambiguous. With Spielberg’s story, there’s the suggestion that this affair will remain a secret throughout this child’s life, and in Take This Waltz, Margot’s emotional state is unclear. It’s an impressive feat on both actor’s part that offers a glimpse of what they can do together; let’s hope that their next collaboration doesn’t take another decade.