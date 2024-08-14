The Big Picture Michelle Yeoh is joining the Avatar franchise in upcoming sequels, but not until Avatar 4.

Avatar: Fire and Ash explores the darker side of Pandoran culture with a new Na'vi tribe.

Disney is expanding the Avatar universe with a new area in Disneyland's California Adventure.

Listen up fans of Avatar and Michelle Yeoh, because we have good news and bad news. The good news is that yes, Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh is still joining the Avatar franchise after she was cast in the sequels all the way back in 2019. The bad news is that, despite being cast five years ago, we won't be seeing Yeoh's character on Pandora until after the franchise's third installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

This news was shared by the father of Avatar himself, James Cameron, during an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly where he confirmed that we won't see Michelle Yeoh's character until Avatar 4:

"Michelle Yeoh won't be in 3. She's in 4 and 5. So that got a little bit misreported. She will be coming in soon to do her part, which is an interesting, fun character. I mean, we're getting ahead of ourselves now. This whole thing has been planned for years and years. The scripts were all written years ago, through the end of movie 5. So we've been working on parts of 4 even as we go along, mostly because we've got this young cast. We had to shoot them all while they were still young."

James Cameron also went on to praise Michelle Yeoh as a performer, adding that her recent success with projects like Everything Everywhere All at Once has helped turn her into a "huge phenomenon". Yeoh is reportedly playing a human scientist named Dr. Karina Mogue, but apart from that, little is known about how the character factors into the larger narrative of the ongoing Avatar saga. According to Yeoh, she has already filmed some of her sequences in 2021.

Big Things Are in Store for the 'Avatar' Franchise

Close

The original Avatar film and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, are two of the most financially successful films ever developed, and that's made even more impressive by the fact that the sequel was released over a decade after the first film. That success has led James Cameron and his team to move full speed ahead on the next three films. The next chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is shrouded in mystery, though it will reportedly feature a new tribe of Na'Vi that will explore a darker and more sinister side of Pandoran culture.

The Avatar franchise is also expanding outside the films as well. Following the successful launch of the Avatar land in Disney World's Animal Kingdom, Disney Parks recently announced that a new Avatar-inspired area is being built at Disneyland's California Adventure. This new land will reportedly be inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water and the upcoming sequels, giving park guests an entirely new facet of the Avatar universe to explore.

Avatar: Fire and Ash releases in theaters on December 19th, 2025.

Watch on Disney+