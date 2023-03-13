Everything Everywhere All at Once actress Michelle Yeoh made history with her first Oscar win. The Malaysian-born actress has become the first Asian performer to win the Best Actress Oscar in the 95-year history of the Academy Awards.

Yeoh continues to make history this awards season for her portrayal of Laundromat owner Evelyn Wang. This is her first Oscar nomination and win. The actress beat Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), and Ana de Armas (Blonde) for the award. Yeoh dedicated the award to "all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight. This is proof that dreams do come true." She continued, "and ladies don't ever let anyone tell you, you're past your prime. Never give up." Yeoh has proudly identified with her Asian descent, taking on roles that amplify Asian stories.

The legendary actress has attracted considerable attention this award season winning a Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (musical or comedy) and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress. Using her platfor, Yeoh has criticized Hollywood for its racism and openly spoken about obstacles her and other Asian performers have faced in the industry.

Michelle Yeoh Has Built An Impressive Career

The 60-year-old actress has over 50 films within her career receiving countless awards. The actress rose to popularity in the 1990s through a series of action Hong Kong films before crossing to western films. The actress performed her own stunts including in Supercop alongside Jackie Chan. The Oscar-winning actress is best known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asian, Tomorrow Never Dies, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was nominated 10 times at the 95th Academy Awards. The nominations also included Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, and many more. The film also won two Golden Globes for Best Actor to Ke Huy Quan (The Goonies) and Best Actress to Yeoh earlier this year with four more Golden Globe nominations.

Yeoh is expected to appear in the upcoming Avatar films and so much more. Watch Yeoh's inspiring acceptance speech below: