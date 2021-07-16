She also breaks down filming the cool slow-motion tracking shot in the 3rd act of ‘Gunpowder Milkshake.’

With director Navot Papushado’s Gunpowder Milkshake now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Michelle Yeoh about being part of the action-packed and violent thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam (Karen Gillan), the daughter of an elite assassin, Scarlet (Lena Headey), who is forced to fight the shadowy organization that raised and trained her to follow in her mother's footsteps. Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and a new group of assassins when a job goes south and she chooses to protect one of her targets. The all-star cast also features Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Ralph Ineson, Chloe Coleman, Adam Nagaitis, and Freya Allan.

During the wide-ranging interview, Yeoh talked about why she loved the mostly female cast, what it was like filming the cool slow-motion tracking shot in the third act, and more. In addition, we also talked about her work in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and James Cameron’s Avatar sequels.

Yeoh revealed her Shang-Chi character, Jiang Li, serves as the guardian of a “mythical city” and teased how she fits into the story:

“We are so happy that we are having our first Asian superhero. And not just superhero but superheroines around him as well, and I am a guardian of a mythical city. These young people come in and they have to learn how to protect history, and to protect not just this world but the worlds that are around us from the demons that are locked away. So it’s magic, it’s reality, so many things happening and it’s a lot of fun.”

Check out what she had to say in the player above and I’ve listed exactly what we talked about below.

Michelle Yeoh:

How most action movies feature a largely male cast so what was it like working with a mostly all-female cast?

What it was like filming the cool slow-motion tracking shot in the third act?

What can she tease about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and working with James Cameron on the Avatar sequels?

