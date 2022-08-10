This marks the first time the award has been given since Douglas' passing in 2020.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh will receive the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s 15th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The award will be presented to Yeoh on December 9 during a black-tie fundraiser for SBIFF’s educational programs and serves as the first presentation of the award since the passing of Douglas in early 2020.

Yeoh is a Malaysian actress who made a career breakthrough in Hong Kong action films where she performed her own impressive stunt work solidifying herself as a skilled martial artist. She’s best known internationally for starring in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies as well as Ang Lee’s martial arts action film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. These roles brought her to the attention of Western audiences and the latter film earned her a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress.

Since then, she’s gone on to star in many eclectic roles, such as a prominent geisha tutor in Memoirs of a Geisha and an intimidating matriarch in Crazy Rich Asians. Her most recent role in Everything Everywhere All at Once is her most complex role yet and further shows her range as an actress. She’s also worked with Save China’s Tigers project to protect South China tigers from extinction.

The Kirk Douglas Award in Film has been around since 2006 and is given to talents that have been longtime contributors to cinema, whether that be through acting, behind-the-camera work, or both. Past honorees include Martin Scorsese, Hugh Jackman, Dame Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, and John Travolta.

Douglas’ son, Michael Douglas, released a statement regarding Yeoh’s receiving the award, saying:

A well-deserved honor for the legendary and multi-talented Michelle Yeoh. She has been entertaining and thrilling us in films since the 1980s …… AND she does her own stunts!! Bravo Michelle!

The 38th Santa Barabara Film Festival will be run in person from February 8 through February 18. The film lineup will be announced in January.

Recently, Yeoh and her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, sat down with Collider to discuss the film as well as its directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (commonly known as The Daniels).