The martial arts genre might not be as male-dominated as say the gangster genre, but at least in decades past, there did seem to be more male leads than female leads. Michelle Yeoh wasn’t the first female star to rise to prominence thanks to roles in martial arts movies, but she remains a notable one, especially because the range of martial arts films she’s starred in spans decades now.

She’s also been in plenty of noteworthy non-martial arts movies, sure, including the likes of Sunshine and Wicked, but many of her best movies aren’t just action films, but martial arts flicks in particular. What follows is a rundown of all the best she’s starred in across a rather impressive career, excluding those where her role is small, and ones where she doesn’t get to do much real fighting (sorry, Fearless; you're otherwise pretty awesome).

10 'Tai-Chi Master' (1993)

Directed by Yuen Woo-ping

There were numerous legends associated with action movies who teamed up to make Tai-Chi Master, with stars Jet Li and Michelle Yeoh being two of the best in the business, and director Yuen Woo-ping also being hugely influential, especially as a fight choreographer. Tai-Chi Master as a film is admittedly simple, and might not represent any of the aforementioned three’s best works, but it still satisfies as a martial arts movie.

The plot here concerns two childhood friends who find themselves on opposing sides of a wider conflict when they reach adulthood, leading to a personal battle between them with a larger conflict playing out in the background. Tonally, Tai-Chi Master has some odd comedy placed alongside all the melodrama and martial arts fighting, but even if it’s not totally coherent, the good stuff here makes it more than worth a watch.

9 'Yes, Madam!' (1985)

Directed by Corey Yuen