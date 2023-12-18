The Big Picture Michelle Yeoh will be returning to Star Trek for one last adventure as Phillipa Georgiou in the upcoming movie Star Trek: Section 31.

Yeoh is determined to give Georgiou a proper send-off and is heavily involved in the film's existence.

Star Trek: Discovery will be returning for its fifth and final season in April 2024, with the crew embarking on a hunt for "the greatest treasure in the galaxy."

When Michelle Yeoh left Star Trek: Discovery in Season 3, it seemed like a long shot that she would ever return to the franchise. Yeoh has been a superstar for decades, and earlier this year she finally received a long-overdue Academy Award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. So to hear that she would, in fact, be returning to Star Trek for one last adventure is a huge treat for fans of the indomitable Phillipa Georgiou. Formerly plotted as a spin-off series, Star Trek: Section 31 will now be a movie coming exclusively to Paramount+. While Paramount has yet to reveal many details about the film, it's expected to follow Georgiou as she returns to the original timeline established in Discovery and her exploits in Starfleet's black-ops division.

During an interview with Collider's Arezou Amin for her role in the upcoming Netflix series The Brothers Sun, Yeoh was able to share a small tease about her plans for filming Section 31, which is slated to begin rolling sometime this year. She said, "I just came back from Toronto, and what does that tell you? We are definitely prepping. We are definitely going full steam ahead. And thank you. Section 31 is very special to me, and I'm so happy we're doing it."

Yeoh is actually one of the driving forces behind the film's existence as she's determined to give Georgiou a proper send-off. Writers for the film resumed work on it back in October following the end of the WGA Strike, and now it looks like Yeoh will be heading back up to Toronto to begin filming very soon. Star Trek boss Alex Kurtzman previously spoke about the project at New York Comic Con, saying Yeoh is behind it "with all her power."

When Is 'Star Trek: Discovery' Coming Back?

While Paramount has not yet set an exact release date for the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery it was announced at CCXP that the series would be returning in April 2024. With her character having returned to the original timeline in Season 3, it's unlikely we'll see Yeoh in the upcoming episodes. However, her memory is something that Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham will no doubt carry with her into the final season. Season 5 is set to follow the crew of the Discovery on a hunt for "the greatest treasure in the galaxy," as they meet a slew of new allies and adversaries.

While it hasn't been confirmed, the upcoming Starfleet Academy series may also be a Discovery spin-off, set in the future timeline with the "first new recruits in over a century." Discovery Season 4 began putting the building blocks for this in place, with Tilly (Mary Wiseman) taking a break from her duties on the ship to spend time at the newly reopened academy.

Section 31 and Starfleet Academy will begin filming in 2024, and Star Trek: Discovery will return for Season 5 in April 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and don't miss Amin's full conversation with Yeoh. All previous seasons of Discovery are available to stream on Paramount+.

