Actress Michelle Yeoh has dueled with spies (Tomorrow Never Dies), changed fighting styles depending on her weapon (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), and now stars in what is essentially a tribute to her entire career with Everything Everywhere All At Once. But there was a time way back in the 1980s, where it seemed Yeoh’s acting career might have hit the brakes, full stop. She retired as an actress to focus on family life in 1988, after her first marriage.

After four years and an eventual divorce, she made her big return to acting and stunts with Police Story 3: Supercop (1992). Jackie Chan, the “supercop” himself and star of the franchise, returned as Ka-Kui “Kevin.” He and Michelle Yeoh both performed their own stunts, with the potential for very real injuries. Yeoh’s tenacity is evident in her multiple takes and her willingness for a successful stunt performance. It pushed Chan to have to perform more extreme action set pieces, effectively turning her into a formidable onscreen partner.

In Supercop, Kevin is partnered up with Inspector Jessica Yang (Yeoh, then credited as Michelle Khan), with the plan to go undercover and gain the trust of maniacal drug kingpin Chaibat (Ken Tsang). About 90 minutes long, there is enough time for the setup before letting loose on what the movie was made for. It may seem the most obvious, but the narrative is really in place to act as the connective tissue between action set pieces: from a prison escape, a fiery attack in a Thailand military camp, to its climatic chase in Malaysia that culminates in a showdown on top of a moving train. It’s also full of the best kind of gag moments expected in a Jackie Chan action flick.

Early on, Kevin gets himself placed within a giant exercise wheel, spinning with no way to stop. Later, when Jessica and Kevin are under attack at the military camp, they hold up grenades to stop approaching soldiers. Kevin’s plan to only scare them away works too well when Jessica actually tosses the explosive. The two cops have to throw themselves out of a window to survive the ensuing fireball. From this scene alone, Chan and Yeoh play off one another for the best kind of mismatched buddy cops, six years before Chris Tucker would enter Chan’s life in Rush Hour. As fun as the comedic moments are, Supercop soars when it comes to its exhilarating fight and stunt work. It wouldn’t really be a Jackie Chan project without it. Yet, when Michelle Yeoh is onscreen, she shows why this is really a headlining vehicle for herself.

The previous two Police Story movies were heavily male-dominated. Kevin’s girlfriend, May (Maggie Cheung), is a recurring character, and is either incredibly patient or long-suffering with the stress he puts her under. She gets pulled into the main conflict, made out to be a damsel-in-distress for Kevin to rescue. Returning in Supercop, she’s a catalyst to possibly ruining Kevin’s deep undercover work during a run-in. There is really no big surprise when she eventually gets captured and used as leverage by the bad guys. By bringing Yeoh's Jessica in, the playing field is made a bit more equal. Sexism persists, if only initially. Upon Kevin’s first encounter with his new partner, there is obvious surprise on his face as he notices her gender first. In the same meeting, he even comments on her uniform being, “very stylish.”

Jessica enacts her own small kind of retaliation, involving that giant exercise wheel mentioned earlier. When she is brought back in as Kevin starts to connect his way closer toward Chaibat, Jessica takes on the role of Kevin’s sister. With her hair in pigtails and a buttoned up cardigan on, it certainly makes her look vulnerable. When the time is needed, Jessica is anything but a fragile young woman. If May isn’t a threat to revealing the undercover operation, it might be the village police, who try to arrest Chaibat’s henchmen that Jessica and Kevin are with. A brawl happens, full of tasers and hand-to-hand combat. After Kevin gets apprehended, Jessica comes to the rescue with incredible fighting skills, with swift fists, elbows, and kicks to get the job done.

By its finale, Supercop knows it has to up the ante. Jessica jumps and hangs on to the side of a getaway van in order to get to Chaibat, leaving Kevin to hop into a car to catch up. The way it’s filmed, there is no mistaking that Michelle Yeoh is dangling off the speeding van. She has to keep her legs up to avoid the oncoming smaller cars before lifting herself onto the van’s roof as a bus zooms by.

When those in the van realize they have an extra passenger, they fire their guns. Jessica tumbles and drops off the van to avoid the bullets, landing on the hood of Kevin’s car. It was this stunt where things went south during a take. The windshield didn’t break as it was supposed to, cushioning Yeoh’s landing. Staying intact, Yeoh slipped closer and closer toward hitting the road. “I slid off the car as there was nothing to hold on to,” Yeoh was quoted in the South China Morning Post. “Everyone was going so fast, no one thought to say cut. I was so lucky, I landed on my butt instead of my head. If I had gone the other way, that would have been the end.”

Chan was very much adamant in canceling the stunt. But after a talk with director Stanley Tong, Yeoh was up for another take. Seen as a blooper during the end credits for Supercop, both Chan and a crew member try to pull Yeoh back. But she falls and so does the crew member, who ended up getting a concussion.

In an interview with The Guardian, Yeoh explained that Chan wanted her to limit the stunts she performed: “I told him, ‘You’re a fine one to ask me to stop! You’re always doing them.’ He said, ‘That’s because when you do one, I have to go one better.’ The pressure was on him, poor dude.” When it comes time for Chan’s stunts in the finale, he certainly does try to one up Yeoh. He jumps off the top of a building and hangs onto a rope ladder attached to a helicopter. He’s flown across the city of Kuala Lumpur, smashing into billboards. Meanwhile, Jessica comes in fast, using a dirt bike to follow Chaibat’s getaway van and the next big stunt is set. She rides the bike up a hill and jumps onto the train, sliding onto the top of it. Once again, the bloopers in the end show the various other takes where the landing wasn’t so smooth.

It wouldn’t be the last of Jessica Yang, the character got a sequel (Supercop 2) where she was headlined and Chan was given only a cameo appearance. Audiences might have watched this one for Jackie Chan but Michelle Yeoh proved her worth and then some. This, despite Yeoh’s later recollection to The Guardian that Chan originally believed women had a better purpose “in the kitchen.” She went on to show the action superstar that those comments had absolutely no basis in reality. Due to her commitment to the stunt work in Supercop, Yeoh pushed Chan to figure out more gravity-defying stunts. It’s ironic then that Chan was thought of as the lead in Everything Everywhere All At Once, with Yeoh to co-star as his wife. After the directors considered gender swapping, Yeoh became the lead and would be only one of the two action stars from Supercop to make it in. It could go without saying, the only kitchen for Yeoh to find herself in, would be full of broken glass and ruined appliances after she’s knocked out her enemies.

