Michelle Yeoh is having an undeniably great year. Though the acting legend has rightfully earned fame and acclaim through her exceptional performances in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Sunshine, Crazy Rich Asians, and Tomorrow Never Dies, to name only a handful of credits, her dynamic central role in the Daniels' Everything Everywhere All At Once is quickly becoming one of her most defining works, and Yeoh's awards train is already in motion. As announced earlier today, Yeoh will receive the inaugural Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This newly-minted distinction recognizes a woman who is a film industry leader and someone who has had a positive impact on women throughout their careers.

As Variety reported, this award will be presented at an in-person gala fundraiser, which will take place on September 11th. This honor serves to recognize the ways that Yeoh has broken barriers in cinema and inspired women of many generations through her nearly 40-year acting career. Certainly, along with the titles listed above, Yeoh is also known for Royal Warriors, Tai Chi Masters, Memoirs of a Geisha, Wing Chun, Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, among others. Along with her decades-spanning work as an actress, this award will also celebrate Yeoh's producing career, which started with 2002's The Touch, a film the star also co-wrote. It's an impressive legacy, to be sure, and it's only expected to expand following the success of her most recent starring role, which currently serves as the highest-grossing A24 movie by a significant margin.

Cameron Bailey, the CEO of TIFF, said of Yeoh, "Michelle Yeoh is the definition of groundbreaking. Her screen work has spanned continents, genres, and decades. This year, she delivered a performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' that shows her limitless abilities."

In addition to receiving this forthcoming award, it was also recently announced that Yeoh will receive the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. She will be the first recipient of this award since the passing of its namesake back in February 2020. Additionally, Yeoh will be the first Asian artist to receive the American Film Institute Honor, and was also featured on Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list. Certainly, this has been quite a fantastic year for the ever-busy actress, and it's far from over.

Along with Everything Everywhere All At Once, Yeoh was also heard in Minions: The Rise of Gru and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, and she'll soon be seen in Avatar: The Way of Water and The School for Good and Evil. It was also recently announced that Yeoh will star in The Electric State, the latest film from Joe and Anthony Russo. Of course, these are only a few upcoming titles that will feature the award-winning actress in the months and years to follow, and we'll keep you posted on what the future holds for the ever-prominent veteran superstar.

Check out the trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once below: