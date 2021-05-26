Michiel Huisman will join Luke Evans in Apple TV+’s upcoming television series Echo 3, an action-thriller show penned and produced by Academy Award-winner Mark Boal. Boal is best known for his projects with Kathryn Bigelow including The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, but Echo 3 will be his first jump into television. The series is adapted from the Israeli television series When Heroes Fly, which in turn was based on the book of the same name by Amir Gutfreund.

Echo 3 is set in South America and follows the disappearance of Amber Chesborough, a young scientist who goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border. Her brother (Evans) and her husband (Huisman) are two military vets with complicated pasts, and embark on a journey to find her amidst a secret war in the background. Echo 3 will be shot in both English and Spanish in a revolutionary decision by a streaming service.

Huisman is best known for his role as Daario Naharis in the HBO behemoth Game of Thrones, although he has cultivated a diverse portfolio over the past few years, such as The Flight Attendant, The Haunting of Hill House, The Age of Adaline, and The Invitation. Huisman can be seen later this year in A Boy Called Christmas, the story of Santa Claus starring Kristen Wiig and Maggie Smith. Additionally, he stars in what is sure to be a magnetic action film called Kate, featuring an ever-so-cool Mary Elizabeth Winstead. It seems as though he’s beefing up his action background with his upcoming roles.

The series has been given a 10-episode order by AppleTV+, as they continue to announce more and more programming, thoroughly beefing up their rookie streaming service to compete with the larger and more established brands. Upcoming shows and movies include the 80s dramedy Physical with Rose Byrne, Cary Fukanaga’s next project called Masters of the Air, a sci-fi thriller called The Shining Girls featuring a time-traveling serial killer, and they have successfully stolen away Martin Scorsese from Netflix to produce his next film, Killers of the Flower Moon. Now is certainly the time to sign up or renew your subscription.

Echo 3 is currently in development and does not have a release date yet.

