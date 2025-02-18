We’re now officially only a few weeks away from the release of Mickey 17, and after the film earned mostly positive early social reactions, the world is now even more anxious to see how director Bong Joon-ho follows his lauded Parasite, which won Best Picture in 2019. Mickey 17 is slated to hit theaters on March 7, and Collider is thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to debut an exclusive new 4DX poster from the film, one showing not one or two, but 14 versions of Robert Pattinson’s Mickey, the “expandable” who will go on a journey to colonize an ice planet. Mickey 17 has shifted release dates several times, but it has now finally settled on March 7 to make its big premiere after wrapping filming more than two years ago.

Robert Pattinson isn’t the only big name Joon-ho reeled in to star in his sweeping sci-fi epic; the film also features three more Oscar-nominees, including Marvel veteran Mark Ruffalo, who also recently featured in a sneak peek of the film as he decided to cut Mickey’s access to his memories for good, seemingly spelling trouble for the expendable. Set to star alongside Pattinson and Ruffalo is Steven Yeun, who is best known for his roles in The Walking Dead and Invincible. Yeun was also attached to star in Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, which is coming to theaters later this year, but he had to back out of the project due to scheduling conflicts and was replaced by Lewis Pullman. Last but certainly not least, Toni Collette has been set with a role in Mickey 17, where she’ll play Ylfa.

Why Did It Take ‘Mickey 17’ So Long To Hit Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros.

Mickey 17 was originally slated to release on March 29, 2024, and the film has since shifted dates four times before recently being bumped up to March 7, 2025, which has stuck as the new date. A recent report pulled back the curtain on why Mickey 17 experienced such a long and winding road into theaters, which was caused mostly by creative differences between director Bong Joon-ho and Warner Bros. executives, but Joon-ho — who ultimately had the final say on what ended up in the movie — held firm and made sure his vision was seen through. The report also claims that Warner Bros. wanted Robert Pattinson, who stays booked and busy with his many endeavors, to be fully available to market the film without any scheduling conflicts, and this new date best allows for that.

Mickey 17 hits theaters on March 7. Check out the new poster for the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Mickey 17 Release Date March 25, 2025 Director Bong Joon-ho Writers Bong Joon-ho Cast See All Robert Pattinson

Naomi Ackie

Steven Yeun

Toni Collette

FIND TICKETS