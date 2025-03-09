Director Bong Joon Ho made a grand return this month with his biggest film yet, the science-fiction satire Mickey 17. It marks his first release since the global success of Parasite in 2019. Mickey 17 debuted in his home country of South Korea a week prior to its stateside release on Friday. The movie had a world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it opened to mostly positive reviews. Mickey 17 topped the domestic charts in its first weekend, dethroning holdover release Captain America: Brave New World, which had retained the top spot for three weeks in a row.

With an estimated $19 million domestically and another $24 million from overseas markets, Mickey 17 has grossed a cumulative total of $53 million worldwide. The movie was aggressively marketed by Warner Bros., which is coming off a mixed year that saw massive misfires in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Joker: Folie à Deux, but also a grand success in Dune: Part Two. Mickey 17 cost a reported $118 million to produce, and received a tent pole marketing budget thanks to director Bong’s stature and the participation of star Robert Pattinson, who headlines the studio’s Batman franchise.

Incidentally, this is Pattinson’s first release since 2022’s The Batman, which generated over $770 million globally. Parasite, on the other hand, made more than $250 million worldwide, against a reported production budget of around $11 million. It made more than $50 million domestically, and emerged as the first foreign-language movie to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Director Bong also won Oscars in the Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best International Feature categories. He previously directed two films partially set in the English language — Snowpiercer, which under-performed theatrically, and the Netflix release Okja.

'Mickey 17' Earned Critical Acclaim Upon Release