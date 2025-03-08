Director Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17, his long-awaited follow-up to the landmark film Parasite, debuted on Friday after being launched in the filmmaker's home country of South Korea last week. The movie premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year, earning mostly positive reviews. Mickey 17 also marks star Robert Pattinson's first release since the 2022 blockbuster The Batman. It's a pivotal moment for the actor, whose star power will be put to the test this week; while he has been a part of blockbuster hits before, he hasn't exactly headlined an original project of this size.

And it seems like Mickey 17 will have an uphill battle at the box office, after being received with a shrug by opening day audiences. They awarded the film a so-so B CinemaScore, which is on par with other science-fiction films such as Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, and Neill Blomkamp's District 9. This is an odd set of movies; Tenet was divisive, but it has its fans; Covenant underperformed at the box office despite positive reviews; District 9, on the other hand, earned a Best Picture nod at the Oscars.

Mickey 17 is director Bong's first film since Parasite, which changed how The Academy views international projects. It became the first Korean film to win the Best Picture honor, in addition to winning in the Best International Feature and Best Director categories. Parasite also made over $250 million worldwide, of which more than $50 million came from domestic theaters. Mickey 17 is currently aiming for a $20 million opening weekend haul domestically, after picking up $2.5 million in Thursday previews. The movie earned decent reviews, and is currently sitting at a "fresh" 79% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

'Mickey 17' Marks Bong's Third Film in the English Language