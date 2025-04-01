Get ready to see multiples, because Warner Bros.' critically acclaimed sci-fi film Mickey 17 will soon be available to own at home. The studio has announced that the film will be available to purchase digitally this month, followed by a physical release in May. The project, directed by Bong Joon Ho, received rave reviews for its unique take on the sci-fi genre, and fans will be able to get their hands on their own copies soon.

Mickey 17 will be available for digital purchase online beginning next Tuesday, April 8. For those who enjoy physical copies of films, not to fret — Mickey 17 will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13, just over a month later. A limited edition Steelbook for the 4K version will also be released at a later time. The at-home release of Mickey 17 comes just about a month after its March 7 release date in the U.S.

For those who want even more of Mickey (Robert Pattinson), the at-home versions of Mickey 17 will include some bonus features, too. This includes featurettes called Mickey 17: A World Reimagined, another called Behind the Lens: Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, and a third, The Faces of Niflheim, about the cold, alien-inhabited planet seen in the film. No other special features for the at-home releases were announced.

'Mickey 17' Was Highly Acclaimed

Director Bong previously won the Oscar for Best Picture for Parasite, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Mickey 17 was well-lauded. The film, based on the book Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, follows Mickey, a drifter who joins a colony of space explorers with a special job: as an "Expendable," his role is to die and be cloned continously in the name of scientific research. When the 17th Mickey inadvertently survives a near-death encounter, it triggers a series of events that affects the planet of Niflheim and its misunderstood alien life forms. The film also stars Naomi Ackie as Mickey's love interest Nasha, Mark Ruffalo as the hot-headed leader of the expedition, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Anamaria Vartolomei.

As of the time of this publication, Mickey 17 has made a modest $118 million at the global box office, which still makes it one of the highest-grossing films of the year so far. Bong directed Mickey 17 from a script he adapted himself. It was produced by Bong alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company.