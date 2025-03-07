Bong Joon Ho fans can finally rejoice. The Oscar-winning director’s next film, Mickey 17, has finally hit theaters. The dystopian sci-fi dramady has a star-studded cast featuring Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette. Reviews for the film are also already glowing. Now, even though it just crash-landed in cinemas worldwide, moviegoers can already pre-order their fancy 4K and Blu-ray editions of Mickey 17. This includes a stunning 4K steelbook.

Mickey 17 is currently up for pre-order on standard DVD ($19.99 USD), Blu-ray ($24.95), 4K ($29.95) and 4K steelbook ($37.95) at Gruv.com. These physical media editions don't have a release date yet, but the steelbook does have official artwork featuring one of the film’s posters with Pattinson's Mickey Barnes front and center. Unlike the other versions, this combo pack will come with a 4K, Blu-ray and digital code. The sci-fi epic is already off to a hot start in theaters, making $2.5 million in its Thursday previews. The director’s past work has something to do with that, but Mickey 17 currently has a certified-fresh 79% critic and audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s ‘Mickey 17’ About?