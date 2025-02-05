It's set to be a big year for Steven Yeun, who will next be seen reprising his role as Mark Grayson in Invincible, the hit Prime Video superhero series that returns with Season 3 on February 6, but Yeun also has another project dropping in just a few months that is certain to garner major attention. Yeun has been tapped for a role in Mickey 17, the highly-anticipated next movie from Academy Award-winner Bong Joon-ho, who recently took home the award for his work on Parasite, which became the first non-English language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Collider's Aidan Kelley recently caught up with Yeun on the red carpet for Invincible, and he spoke about what drew him to Mickey 17 while praising his director:

"I mean really, it was Bong. Every time it's Bong, you know, I've been able to work with him twice now and it's genuinely an incredible experience. He's a masterful, genius storyteller, and when you guys see this film, you guys will see that under the right hands like this, I think worlds can be built and imagination knows no bounds."

It's fair to say the success of Parasite has helped make Mickey 17 one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but its road to the big screen has been long and winding, so much so that many fans were uncertain if the film was ever going to make it into theaters at all. A recent report detailed some of the turmoil going on behind the scenes of Mickey 17, revealing that the movie actually wrapped filming over two years ago, in January 2023. However, Joon-ho had been going back and forth with Warner Bros. executives on what belongs in the final cut, a decision which Joon-ho ultimately gets the final say on. The report also said that Warner Bros. delayed Mickey 17 four times to allow leading star Robert Pattinson ample time to promote the film on the press tour without fear of scheduling conflicts.

Who Else Stars in ‘Mickey 17’?

In addition to Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun, Mickey 17 also features two more Oscar-nominees to help bolster its ensemble. MCU star Mark Ruffalo has also been tapped for a role in the film, and while it is known that his character's name is Kenneth Marshall, few specifics about the character are available at this time. Toni Collette, who was nominated for an Oscar 25 years ago for her work in The Sixth Sense, has also been set to star in Mickey 17, where she'll play Ylfa. Bong Joon-ho also penned the screenplay for Mickey 17, which is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton.

Mickey 17 hits theaters on March 7. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.