The first full-length trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s new movie Mickey 17, the director's much-anticipated follow-up to Parasite, is out now, and it looks... pretty weird. Movie lovers everywhere are probably wondering what exactly is going on in this upcoming science fiction film starring Robert Pattinson, and we've got the answers. Mickey 17 is Bong's adaptation of the 2022 Edward Ashton Novel Mickey7. The film, backed by a supporting cast that includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette, is set for a January 2025 release. So, what the hell is going on in Mickey 17?

'Mickey 17' is Based on the 2022 Edward Ashton Novel 'Mickey7'

Edward Ashton's Mickey7 is an epic science fiction novel that follows a space traveler named Mickey Barnes (played by Pattinson in the film) who is assisting on a mission to establish a colony on the ice planet Niflheim. The novel is set in the future, imagining a scenario where humankind has expanded beyond Earth and established colonies across the universe. Mickey is considered an "Expendable," meaning he faces the dilemma of immortality. When he dies, Mickey is cloned with the majority of his memories intact, so that the next version of him can continue the mission. Expendables are assigned to the most dangerous missions possible because they can always be re-created. Thus, being an Expendable requires a lot of courage, but is only recognized as a utilitarian and disposable role.

At the start of the novel, the seventh iteration of Mickey falls into a crevasse while out on a mission, and his friend Berto (Yeun) and girlfriend Nasha (Ackie) report to the commander, Hieronymous Marshall (Ruffalo), that he is dead, at which point Mickey 8 is created. However, Mickey7 does survive, and when he returns, he finds out he is not the only version of himself around. Because it is considered catastrophic for two Expendables to coexist, both Mickeys face death by “protein recycling" if they are discovered. Mickey7 must hide his duplication from his friends and authorities, all while the colony’s potential for survival is under threat as conditions on the planet worsen.

Ashton's Novel 'Mickey7' Deals With Existential Questions of Identity

Mickey17 is an existential novel that asks how a person can find meaning in a life that can never end. In an interview with Nerdist, Ashton explained that with this novel, he wanted to ask "What it means to die again and again, and come back but not really be sure that you're really the same person you were before." This predicament is inherently interesting for character study, and seems well-suited for cinema. In Bong's adaptation, Pattinson is challenged to portray someone who has already died sixteen times, as well as his clone. There is also the question of how Mickey and his friends perceive each version of him, and if they are able to tell the difference between versions.

Even with its existential themes, Mickey7 is written with a great deal of humor, told from Mickey's dry, morbid narration. In the very first line of the novel, Mickey, lying in the crevasse, says, "This is gonna be my stupidest death ever." Already, Mickey's tone is darkly funny. After all, he has already died six times, so he is likely pretty blasé about death at this point. As the scene goes on, Mickey reveals that the reason he fell is very silly — he was looking at a rock that looked like a monkey. In addition to the humor, this opener establishes the world-building elements of the novel. This bleak, futuristic landscape of ice may feel akin to Bong's post-apocalyptic Snowpiercer, but the characters are definitely not taking life as seriously.

Bong Joon-ho Is a Great Stylistic Fit To Direct 'Mickey 17'

Image via Warner Bros.

A good adaptation of Mickey7 requires a director who can toe the line between shades of darkness and humor, and Bong seems like a perfect fit for the job. Even in his eeriest thrillers like Memories of Murder, Bong infuses a comically absurd humor into his characters which balances out the dark themes. Already, based on the trailer, Bong and thisc cast of supremely talented actors appear to have captured the dark humor of the novel, with Dean Martin's "Ain't That A Kick in the Head?" playing over explosions and Berto asking Mickey mockingly, "What's it feel like to die?" right before an alien monster attacks him.

While how exactly Bong will interpret the source material remains to be seen, we do know that Pattinson has already worked in science fiction, starring in 2018's High Life from another auteur, Claire Denis, as a father who is fighting to survive with his daughter after a failed mission at the edge of the solar system. In addition, Ashton himself has given his stamp of approval of Bong's adaptation. In the same interview with Nerdist, Ashton said that while Bong has made it clear he will be changing a lot of the details from the book, “In my view, the man’s a genius. I don’t believe he’s ever made a bad film."

Mickey 17 is coming to theaters on January 31, 2025.