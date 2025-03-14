Director Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 might've had a soft opening at the global box office, but it's already snuck its way onto a very important list. The darkly comedic science-fiction film is now among the 10 highest-grossing releases of 2025, both domestically and worldwide. Mickey 17 debuted at the number one spot domestically, but grossed only $19 million. This could be perceived as underwhelming for a movie produced on a reported budget of almost $120 million. A recent report on Puck suggested that the movie could result in around $100 million in losses for Warner Bros.

That being said, Mickey 17 is now among the 10 biggest hits of the year. On the domestic chart, it stands at number nine, having overtaken the horror-thriller Companion's $20 million haul. With $24 million in the bank, Mickey 17 currently trails Flight Risk by around $5 million. Globally, Mickey 17 is the 10th-biggest hit of the year, trailing India's Chhaava by a wide margin. The movie has made $57 million worldwide so far, but considering its $118 million production budget, it needs to gross around $250 million worldwide to break even. This would be in the same range as director Bong's Parasite, which cost only $11 million to produce.

The Puck report suggests that Bong vetoed a rival cut put together by W.B. after his version received poor test scores. Bong won the Best Director Oscar for Parasite, which also won Oscars in the Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, and Best Picture categories. The Korean-language film's lifetime domestic haul stands at over $50 million — currently twice as much as Mickey 17's haul. Despite the behind-the-scenes discord, however, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews. It sits at a "fresh" 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

'Mickey 17' Is Director Bong's Third English-Language Feature