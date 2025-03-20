Mickey 17 has passed another box office milestone days after its second weekend in theaters, but its dreams of breaking even are beginning to fade away. After a successful Tuesday, March 18, that saw the film earn $1.1 million at the domestic box office, Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi epic has now reached the $35 million mark in domestic earnings. The film has also added $57 million in foreign markets for a global total of $92 million, and it will likely reach $100 million worldwide by the end of the weekend. However, Mickey 17 was produced on a reported budget of around $118 million, meaning the film would need to double that to make a profit. Despite solid scores of 77% from critics and 73% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, another $120 million at the box office is likely not in the cards.

Mickey 17 got off to a hot start at the box office and opened with $19 million, which was enough to finally dethrone Captain America: Brave New World, the first Marvel movie of 2025 that had spent three consecutive weeks in the top spot. Mickey 17 then turned in after its second weekend in theaters not doing so fine, dropping 61% on its way to earning only $7.4 million and falling to #3 behind Jack Quaid’s Novocaine and Black Bag, the spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett. Featuring in the lead role in Mickey 17 is Robert Pattinson, with Oscar nominees Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Steven Yeun starring alongside him. Naomi Ackie also stars in the film, which is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton.

Is ‘Mickey 17’ Streaming Yet?