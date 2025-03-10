After wrapping up filming over two years ago, Mickey 17’s road to theaters has been anything but smooth, but Bong Joon Ho’s follow-up to his Oscar-winner Parasite is now playing in theaters everywhere. Mickey 17 opened with $19 million at the domestic box office this weekend, enough to supplant Captain America: Brave New World as the top-earner, and the film has collected an additional $34 million from international markets for a global total of $53 million. However, Mickey 17’s $19 million opening was enough to set a record for director Bong Joon Ho, marking his highest-grossing weekend ever at the domestic box office in his career. This record previously belonged to Parasite, which earned $3 million at the box office during its 20th weekend in theaters two weekends after it became the first foreign-language film to ever win Best Picture.

Mickey 17 tells the story of Mickey Barnes, an expendable who is sent on a dangerous journey to colonize the ice planet of Niflheim. Robert Pattinson features in the lead role of Mickey 17, but he also portrays Mickey 18 and other versions of the character, which all have different mannerisms despite sharing the same memories. Also featured in Mickey 17 are Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette, two Oscar nominees who portray Kenneth Marshall and Yfla. Kenneth is a reality TV host who has continuously failed upwards into a position of power, now leading the charge to colonize this new planet, and Ylfa is his wife who is always whispering in his ear. Steven Yeun was also tapped to play Timo, Mickey’s best friend who lands the job of a pilot.

Can ‘Mickey 17’ Become Bong Joon Ho’s Highest-Grossing Movie?