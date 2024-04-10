The Big Picture Bong Joon-ho teases his upcoming sci-fi film Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson, a clone who can be revived multiple times.

The trailer shown at CinemaCon reveals brutal scenes, with Mickey facing death and resurrection in a futuristic society.

Pattinson calls the Mickey 17 script one of the "funniest, bizarre sci-fi scripts" he's ever read, playing at least two different versions of the character title.

Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated follow-up to Parasite made the rounds at CinemaCon. The director debuted the trailer for his upcoming sci-fi venture, Mickey 17, where Collider's Steve Weintraub and Britta DeVore were in attendance. The trailer won't be shown outside the room yet, but it is definitely one to keep an eye out for. The film stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character, a clone who is considered disposable in the futuristic society. He is used for the hardest of labor, which often results in his death. Through printing technology, the character can be copied and brought back, retaining all his memories. The film is adapted from the Edward Ashton book, Mickey7, where Mickey has been revived seven times. Typical of Bong’s high-stakes films, the director increases the number

“The number is the number of times he dies. I killed him ten times more,” Bong told the crowd when unveiling the trailer at the convention. “It’s a sci-fi movie, but it’s a human story.”

Only brief footage had previously been revealed, but the new trailer teases some of the brutality depicted against Mickey in the movie. Some examples include the character losing a hand as well as being submerged in liquid metal. For those who remember Bong’s previous venture, this seems exactly what fans have been waiting for from the filmmaker. Parasite premiered in 2019 to the acclaim of theater-goers everywhere. The director’s satirical exploration of eating the rich garnered many accolades, including an Oscar for Best Picture. Fans will have to wait until 2025 to see Mickey 17, but it seems like the perfect setup for its star actor.

The Many Faces of Robert Pattinson In ‘Mickey 17’

Pattinson is fondly regarded as one of the more chaotic actors in Hollywood, making him a natural performer to appear in a Bong film. Parasite was the epitome of chaos from minute one to its gruesome end. Pattinson has obtained more commercial success through his casting as Batman in the Matt Reeves film, but still has room for more independent fare.

The actor acknowledged that Mickey 17 was: “one of the funniest, bizarre sci-fi scripts I’ve ever read in my life.” In the film, Pattinson will reportedly play two different copies of the same character. And though they have the same memories, Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 are their own people. The former may be more willing to help, but the latter is what the actor describes as “an evil brother.”

Mickey 17 premieres on January 31, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for more news from CinemaCon.