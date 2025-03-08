Hot off a well-received premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, director Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 is poised to debut atop the domestic box office charts this weekend. The science-fiction film marks director Bong's third film partially set in the English language, following Snowpiercer and Okja. Starring Robert Pattinson as an expendable clone, the movie grossed an estimated $7.7 million on opening day, which includes the $2.5 million that it made in Thursday previews. Mickey 17 is aiming for a $20 million opening weekend haul, which would be good enough for a first-place finish.

Produced on a reported budget of under $120 million, the film opened to mostly positive reviews, but appears to have underwhelmed opening day audiences. It earned a so-so B CinemaScore, which might prove to be a problem in the long run. But the film's critical reception might offset this. It currently holds a "fresh" 79% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider's Ross Bonaime remarking in his review that Mickey 17 is director Bong's "best English-language film so far."

Slipping to second place after spending three weeks at number one, Captain America: Brave New World grossed a little over $2 million on its fourth Friday. The movie is expected to generate around $8.5 million this weekend, and should be nearing the $180 million mark by Sunday. Brave New World's current domestic haul stands at $170 million, which means that it will overtake Captain America: The First Avenger's $176 million final haul very soon. It's still among the lowest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe films of all time, and would hope to crawl closer to the $400 million mark worldwide by the end of this weekend.

The Domestic Box Office Slump Is Showing No Signs of Ending