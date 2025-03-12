After opening with $19 million this weekend, Mickey 17 has already passed another significant box office milestone to kick off the week. Now that the numbers have come in for March 10, Mickey 17 has passed $20 million at the domestic box office, thanks to a $1.5 million Monday. Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi epic has also added $34 million from international markets, some of which from where the film premiered early in his home country of South Korea, giving it a worldwide total of $54 million. Mickey 17 will also pass $55 million globally when Warner Bros. reports the next batch of numbers, but with the film carrying a hefty budget of more than $100 million, it still has a long way to go to break even.

Mickey 17 was the first film to dethrone Captain America: Brave New World after it spent three consecutive weekends atop the box office. Mickey 17’s $19 million opening was more than double the first Marvel movie of 2025, which scored $8.3 million during its fourth weekend in theaters. Bong Joon Ho’s new film also had no trouble earning nearly five times that of the third-place competitor, Last Breath, the disaster flick starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu. Last Breath hauled in $4 million during its second weekend in theaters, and the film currently stands at a $15 million global total. The other two movies to finish inside the top five this weekend were The Monkey and Paddington in Peru, the former of which earned $3.9 million while the latter added $3.7 million to its total.

What Is ‘Mickey 17’ About?