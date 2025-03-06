Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for 'Mickey 17'After Parasite's thunderous success in 2019, Bong Joon Ho is finally back with Mickey 17. Bong's latest actually feels like he blended two of his other previous movies, Snowpiercer and Okja, into a single film, combining both the wintery dystopian sci-fi setting of the former, and the big weird creatures that rich people want to eat from the latter. Bong's usual critique of capitalism is very much present through the absurdity of Mickey's (Robert Pattinson) life, only in a more blockbuster-y package. Mickey is an "expendable," someone who takes the most dangerous, life-threatening jobs on a journey to the planet Niflheim and is reprinted whenever he dies—and he dies a lot. Actually, it's when he doesn't die that things go awry, because he meets his next copy, the angry Mickey 18, at the colony headquarters, and the rules strictly forbid "multiples" like them from existing.

Mickeys 17 and 18 Are Discovered by the Colony Leader, Kenneth Marshall, and Chaos Ensues