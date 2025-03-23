After a largely disappointing half-a-month in theaters worldwide, director Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 has passed what will likely be its one and only global box office milestone. The science-fiction film, which debuted theatrically after a suspicious delay, had an underwhelming debut a few months ago. Despite the presence of star Robert Pattinson and largely positive reviews, Mickey 17 struggled to find an audience. This is perhaps why Warner Bros. decided to debut it on PVOD platforms a mere 17 days after its theatrical debut — a window this short is normally reserved for movies that have truly under-performed at the box office.

Mickey 17 has made just around $40 million domestically and another $70 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $110 million. Produced on a reported budget of around $120 million, the movie would’ve had to gross around $250 million worldwide to break even, at least according to the rule of thumb. This is out of the question at this stage. The movie will probably end its run with under $150 million worldwide — a full $100 million short of director Bong’s last film, the multiple Oscar-winning masterpiece Parasite. Despite being a foreign-language film, Parasite was able to generate over $50 million domestically. Mickey 17 doesn’t have a chance of passing it.

That being said, the movie debuted to positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 77% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, Parasite earned a near-perfect 99% score, before going on to win four Academy Awards. Parasite also shattered expectations by winning the coveted Best Picture honor, effectively earning director Bong a blank cheque to make whatever he wanted next. This isn’t, however, the first time that he has worked in Hollywood. Bong had a rather unfortunate English-language debut some years ago, with the dystopian film Snowpiercer. He got into a fight over the final cut with distributor Harvey Weinstein, and ultimately, the film didn’t quite break out like it could’ve.

'Mickey 17' Couldn't Capitalize On Its Terrific Reviews