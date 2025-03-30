Having completed nearly a month in theaters worldwide, director Bong Joon Ho's costly science-fiction film Mickey 17 is set to conclude its run. The movie lost nearly 1,000 theaters domestically this weekend, as it gears up for a digital release in a week or so. It did, however, achieve one last goal before it bowed out for good. Mickey 17 has now recovered its reported budget, but that's not nearly enough for it to be in the clear. The movie reportedly had a difficult post-production, with director Bong clashing with Warner Bros. over the final cut, according to Puck.

He had a similar experience with his first English-language film, the dystopian action movie Snowpiercer, which under-performed at the box office as well. That movie was distributed by the convicted felon Harvey Weinstein, who was said to have clashed with Bong over the final cut. The filmmaker followed Snowpiercer up with the acclaimed Netflix film Okja, but he delivered the biggest hit of his career in 2019, when he released the black comedy Parasite. The movie grossed over $250 million worldwide, and won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival before sweeping the Academy Awards. It became the first Korean film to win the Best Picture honor, in addition to a handful of other awards.

Mickey 17 has only generated around half of Parasite's global haul so far. With $43 million domestically and another $77 million from overseas markets, the film's cumulative global gross stands at $121 million. Mickey 17 reportedly cost $120 million to produce, making it Bong's most expensive film. It premiered at the Berlin Film Festival before being launched in Bong's home country of Korea, where it has generated a total of $20 million. But no amount of spinning can project Mickey 17 as a hit. The movie's performance puts W.B. in a tough spot, with The Alto Knights flopping as well. The studio hopes to bounce back with the upcoming Minecraft movie.

'Mickey 17' Earned Positive Reviews