With this week’s A Minecraft Movie blazing past box office expectations, the folks at Warner Bros. will be heaving a sigh of release. The studio has had a rather difficult 2025, with films such as Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights emerging as high-profile under-performers. While The Alto Knights has no chance of recovering its reported $50 million budget theatrically, Mickey 17 managed to recoup its reported $120 million price tag some days ago. That being said, the science-fiction film is leaking theaters, and will conclude its run with under $150 million.

It’s a high-profile misfire, considering the talent involved. Mickey 17 is the first film by director Bong Joon Ho since 2019’s Parasite, which swept the Oscars and changed the way international films are perceived commercially in the domestic marketplace. In addition to being director Bong’s follow-up to his biggest hit, Mickey 17 is headlined by Robert Pattinson, who is coming off of The Batman, which grossed over $750 million worldwide in 2022. The movie still hasn’t hit the $50 million mark domestically, and will likely fall short of Parasite’s $53 million lifetime haul — remarkable, seeing as Parasite is a Korean-language film, featuring Korean stars.

With around $45 million domestically and another $77 million from overseas markets, Mickey 17’s cumulative global haul now stands at $122 million. The movie has already overtaken the lifetime hauls of Bong’s first English-language film Snowpiercer, and his Korean hit The Host. He also directed the acclaimed Netflix satire Okja, whose cinematographer Darius Khondji shot Mickey 17. The movie premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and received mostly positive reviews, particularly in Bong’s home country, where it has grossed over $20 million.

'Mickey 17' Earned Mostly Positive Reviews