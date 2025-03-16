In a rather unexpected turn of events, director Bong Joon Ho’s science-fiction film Mickey 17 could only retain the top spot at the box office for one week. It was displaced this weekend by the debutante Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid in the lead role. Mickey 17 opened with only around a tenth of its reported production budget of $120 million, and subsequently experienced major drops in revenue. It managed to gross just around $7.5 million domestically this weekend, as it strains to hit the coveted $100 million mark at the global box office.

With $33 million domestically and another $57 million from overseas markets, Mickey 17 has now grossed a combined global haul of $90 million. Of this total, $18 million has come from Bong's home country of Korea. It remains to be seen if the movie has enough gas in the tank to recover its production budget during its theatrical run, but distributor Warner Bros. doesn’t seem to have much confidence in it. Mickey 17 will reportedly be released on digital streaming platforms as early as next week, which isn’t a great sign. It could finish its run with under $40 million domestically, which would put it more than $10 million short of director Bong’s previous film, Parasite. It’s worth noting that Parasite was a Korean-language dark comedy starring a bunch of actors presumably unknown to the American public. Mickey 17 stars The Dark Knight himself, Robert Pattinson.

According to a Puck report, Bong was locked in a battle over the final cut with W.B., with his version testing poorly. That being said, Mickey 17 opened to generally positive reviews. It currently holds a “fresh” 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described it as director Bong’s “best English-language film so far.” The filmmaker made his English-language debut with the dystopian thriller Snowpiercer, which made around $80 million worldwide; at least Mickey 17 has surpassed this benchmark. He followed it up with the Netflix film Okja. Both those movies cost around $50 million to produce.

'Mickey 17' Isn't Going to Be a Profitable Venture for F̶r̶i̶t̶o̶-̶L̶a̶y̶ Warner Bros.