Six years after the global phenomenon Parasite (2019), director Bong Joon Ho is back with another stellar feature, Mickey 17. Based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, the sci-fi dark comedy dives deep into themes of identity and survival in a futuristic setting, with Robert Pattinson in the spotlight. Fans who were once again captivated by Bong’s genre-mixing signature will also be fascinated to know there’s another film that is equally compelling, yet vastly different: Hayao Miyazaki’s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984).

Miyazaki’s classic follows a young princess who forms an unexpected relationship with the Ohmu, enormous insects that most humans fear. Much like Mickey’s encounter with the indigenous alien creatures called the Creepers, Nausicaä’s interactions with the Ohmu forces her to see them not as enemies, but as something far more complex. In this way, Mickey 17 and Nausicaä share a similar thematic heartbeat, presenting a world that challenges how we view “the other” — whether that be clones, giant critters, or, in Miyazaki’s film, nature itself.

Through the Ohmu, 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' Teaches Us to Understand Nature, Not Destroy It

Image via Toei Company

At the heart of Hayao Miyazaki's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is Princess Nausicaä, who possesses an unusual connection with the world around her. In this post-apocalyptic future, a toxic jungle has overtaken much of the planet, and jumbo insectoid creatures, the Ohmu, inhabit its depths. Despite humans fearing and seeking to destroy these creatures, Nausicaä (Sumi Shimamoto) sees them differently.

The Ohmu and the Creepers share more than just a visual similarity—they serve similar roles as misunderstood beings of nature. In Nausicaä, the Ohmu are terrifying in appearance, with their enormous, many-eyed forms and their capability for immense destruction. But later, it becomes clear that their rage is not unprovoked. The Ohmu only attack when their ecosystem is threatened, particularly when humans disrupt the balance of their home. When left undisturbed, they are peaceful, intelligent, and even capable of forming emotional bonds with humans like Nausicaä.

In Bong's film, the native inhabitants of the planet are the Creepers, initially perceived by the humans as hostile due to their unfamiliarity. This perception is sparked when the colony's leader, Marshall (Mark Ruffalo), labels them "Creepers" simply because they "look creepy." Mickey Barnes' first meeting with the Creepers is full of horror. However, a pivotal moment occurs when Mickey survives a fall into a crevasse and is left for dead by his fellow humans. Contrary to his expectations, the Creepers do not eat him; instead, they rescue him from the icy abyss. This act of unexpected compassion becomes the foundation for a transformative relationship between Mickey and the Creepers, opening the door to mutual understanding.

Similarly, in Nausicaä, while other humans view the Ohmu as monstrous threats to be killed, Nausicaä recognizes their intellectual value and seeks to comprehend their language. Her ability to connect with the Ohmu on a profound level allows her to promote harmony between humans and the natural world. One of the most iconic scenes occurs when Nausicaä rescues a baby Ohmu who has been captured and injured by humans trying to manipulate the creature. The small Ohmu is in pain, desperate to return to its kind, and its eyes glow red with fury and sorrow. Risking her life, Nausicaä calms the creature, leading it back to its kin in an act of pure empathy. This mirrors the scene when Mickey 17 risks his life to warn the Mama Creeper about Marshall's plan to destroy their species.

More importantly, the Ohmu are some of the most striking characters in Miyazaki's portfolio. Unlike many armored creatures in the science fiction and fantasy genre, Ohmu are not portrayed as threats or villains. The director presents them as an essential part of the world’s ecosystem. Their stampedes are triggered by pain, the death of their kind, or attacks on the jungle they protect. In this way, the Ohmu and Creepers serve as a metaphor for nature itself—something that humanity must learn to live alongside, not destroy. The Ohmu's intelligence is solidified when they recognize Nausicaä’s sacrifice and, rather than continuing their path of destruction, bring her back to life in a moment of spiritual transcendence.

'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' Is Thematically Similar to 'Mickey 17' Yet Distinct In Coexistence