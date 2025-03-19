Now officially the highest-grossing English-language film ever for director Bong Joon Ho, the twisting sci-fi satire Mickey 17 continues its decent showing at the box office on its second weekend, taking home another $7.4 million and finishing third overall, just behind two new arrivals in Jack Quaid’s latest action thriller Novocaine and Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag. Last weekend's total officially took Mickey 17 to new heights both domestically and worldwide, with the movie currently on $91 million worldwide, split between $57.1 million internationally and $33.9 million from nationwide theaters.

This current total is already enough for the film to climb to eighth on the list of highest-grossing 2025 releases globally, although that feat is about to be surpassed by an even greater achievement this coming weekend. With predictions suggesting Mickey 17 will fair well again at this coming weekend's box office, it is almost certain that Bong's film will officially enter the top 20 highest-grossing black comedies of all time worldwide.

Currently, the movie sits at position #23 on the list, behind the likes of BlacKkKlansman, The Favorite, and 2004's The Stepford Wives. However, only $4 million separates the Robert Pattinson-led movie from overtaking all three and entering the top 20, something the film will likely have achieved come next Monday morning. With this upcoming weekend marking Mickey 17's third in theaters, and with several more likely to come, there is every chance the film could rise even higher in the list, with another $12 million in total shooting it past Poor Things and into position #12. To reach the coveted top 10, Mickey 17 would need to earn another $30 million globally, a feat not impossible but perhaps unlikely.

What is the Highest-Grossing Black Comedy of All Time?