Mickey 17 has passed Snowpiercer at the global box office to become the highest-grossing English-language film ever for director Bong Joon Ho. The film crossed the $90 million mark at the box office this weekend, enough to move it past the $86 million that the Chris Evans-led dystopian thriller concluded its run with in 2013. Mickey 17 was already the second-highest-grossing movie of Joon Ho’s career at the domestic box office — its $33 million total easily moved past Snowpiercer's $4.5 million on opening weekend — but it still has roughly $20 million more to earn in the U.S. if it is going to pass Parasite. Parasite also collected $199 million internationally for a $253 million global total, a haul that is safely out of reach for Mickey 17.

Mickey 17 kicked off its box office run in style by grossing $19 million domestically, and it was also the first film to dethrone Captain America: Brave New World from the top spot. Bong Joon Ho’s comedic sci-fi hit grossed more than double that of Anthony Mackie’s big-screen debut as the Star Spangled Man, but things are slowing down quickly for Mickey, who may not be so fine after all. Mickey 17 dropped an alarming 60% during its second weekend in theaters, earning only $7.5 million and giving up the #1 spot to Novocaine, the action thriller starring Jack Quaid. Mickey 17 only narrowly avoided sliding to #3, but earning $10,000 more than Black Bag, the spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett, was enough to ensure it held on to the silver trophy.

Who Stars in ‘Mickey 17’?