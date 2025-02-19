Collider, IMAX, and Warner Bros. Pictures are excited to announce a chance to catch Academy Award-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi, Mickey 17, before the movie hits theaters. Be one of the first to see the Parasite writer-director’s long-awaited follow-up ahead of the crowds with us the way it’s meant to be seen. We’ll be taking off to the icy reaches of a far-off planet in IMAX, so buckle up and check out the full details below to find out how you can enter for a chance to snag tickets.

From the mind behind Parasite and Snowpiercer, Mickey 17 is an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey7. Adapted and directed by Joon-ho in his propulsive style, audiences are shuttled off of a near-future Earth with Mickey Barnes (played by Robert Pattinson), who’s signed himself off as an Expendable. He’s looking to escape his crippling debt, and without reading the fine print, volunteers himself as a human guinea pig, where he’ll be subjected to all manners of deadly experiments, viruses, and dangerous situations. But it’s fine because Mickey’s biomaterial is used to then simply clone another consenting Mickey to go forth and die again and again and again in the name of research. After one not-fatal-enough mishap while on a mission, Mickey is determined to be dead, and another clone takes his place. (Un)fortunately, the previous Mickey didn’t die, and he’s about to find out the consequences of having “multiples.”

In addition to the many iterations of Pattinson, Mickey 17 also stars Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) as the colony’s fanatical leader, Kenneth Marshall, and his outlandish wife, Ylfa, played by Toni Collette (Hereditary). Mickey is joined on the planet by his narcissistic best friend Timo, played by Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), and meets his charmingly off-kilter girlfriend, Nasha, played by Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice). The movie also features Ian Hanmore (Game of Thrones), Daniel Henshall (The Snowtown Murders), and Patsy Ferran (Firebrand).

‘Mickey 17’ IMAX Screening Details

If you have the means to get there, come join us for this exciting opportunity to catch Mickey 17 in IMAX ahead of the crowds. The screening will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4. Our event will take place in Los Angeles near LAX. There will be no Q&A to follow.

How to Get ‘Mickey 17’ IMAX Tickets