With a budget of more than $100 million, a $19 million opening might not be what Warner Bros. had hoped for with Mickey 17, but the film still performed well enough to push one of its stars past a colossal personal milestone. Mark Ruffalo, who stars as the villain Kenneth Marshall in Bong Joon Ho’s latest sci-fi epic, has now crossed $11.5 billion at the global box office, thanks to Mickey 17, which sits at a worldwide total of $53 million. $19 million of Mickey 17’s earnings come from domestic markets, and $34 million come from overseas, some of which from Bong Joon Ho’s home of South Korea, where the film premiered early. Mickey 17 finally took the top spot at the box office this weekend from Captain America: Brave New World, which hails from the MCU, a franchise Ruffalo has to thank for much of his career box office success.

Mark Ruffalo’s $11.5 career global box office total is skewed towards international earnings, where he has grossed $7.2 billion, with $4.2 coming from domestic markets. The highest-grossing movie of Ruffalo’s career is Avengers: Endgame, where he features as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and the second-highest-grossing movie of his career belongs to its prequel, Avengers: Infinity War. Endgame grossed over $2.7 billion globally to Infinity War’s $2 billion, and their $4.7 billion total account for more than 40% of his career earnings. The top six highest-grossing movies of Ruffalo’s career are all Marvel movies, with the first non-MCU film being Now You See Me, the 2013 heist thriller in which he stars as Dylan Rhodes alongside Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg.

Who Else Stars in ‘Mickey 17’?