We’re now less than a month away from the release of Mickey 17, and Warner Bros. is kicking promotion into gear as Bong Joon-ho’s first movie since Parasite inches ever closer. The studio has released a new clip of the upcoming space sci-fi thriller showing Mark Ruffalo shouting at two Robert Pattinson's before proceeding to erase both of their memories. We know Mickey 17 follows Mickey, an expendable, who is sent to colonize an ice planet and no matter how many times it kills him, he keeps coming back for more. The “17” in the title refers to this being the 17th iteration of Mickey, but the stakes may rise to new heights if the powers that be decide this form is to be his last.

Mickey 17’s road to theaters has been long and winding, with many fans unsure if it was ever going to make it to the big screen, but the time has finally come to see how Joon-ho will follow Parasite, which won four Oscars in 2020 including becoming the first foreign language film to ever win Best Picture. Mickey 17 was originally scheduled for release on March 29, 2024, and the film has since shifted date four times before settling on March 7 as its final premiere date. A recent report detailed some of the turmoil that caused Mickey 17’s many delays, which were made all the more shocking when it was revealed that the movie wrapped filming in January 2023. Joon-ho was reportedly going back and forth with Warner Bros. on what made the final cut, but he ultimately got the final say and the two sides were able to come to an agreement.

How Will ‘Mickey 17’ Perform at the Box Office?

It’s tough to predict exactly how Mickey 17 will premiere at the box office, but there are a few trends that could hint at where the film will end up in the rankings. Joon-ho’s last outing, Parasite, grossed over $262 million at the global box office on a modest budget of $11 million, but it was also hailed as one of the best movies of the 21st century. Joon-ho has also had straight-to-streaming releases like Okja, and movies like Snowpiercer, which earned $86 million, so Mickey 17 has the potential to land anywhere, depending on how the film is received by critics and audiences. Mickey 17 also cost a whopping $150 million to produce, meaning it will need to make $300 million at the box office just to break even, a tall task nowadays when many moviegoers know they can wait to watch the movie at home mere weeks after its theatrical debut.

Mickey 17 hits theaters on March 7. Check out the new clip from the film above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage.