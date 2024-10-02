The first trailer for Mickey 17 was released just a few weeks ago, and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho delivered on all the wacky expectations that fans had built for the film, and then some. However, one of the biggest questions after the debut of the first trailer was if Joon-ho was going to continue his R-rated trend from Parasite, or if Mickey 17 was going to tone down the violence and be a little more family-friendly. Well, it seems Joon-ho's Mickey 17 isn't the kind of film you're going to want to make a family night out of, as the movie has officially landed an R-rating, according to the MPA Classification and Rating Administration. It received an R-rating for violent content, language throughout, sexual content, and drug material.

After Parasite won four Oscars in 2019, movie fans around the world have been eager to see just how Joon-ho could possibly follow up such a massive success. Time will tell how Mickey 17 will be received by critics and general audiences, but the film has assembled an impressive ensemble, toplined by Twilight and The Batman star, Robert Pattinson, who will play the lead role of Mickey Barnes. Joining Pattinson on the call sheet is Oscar-nominee Toni Collette, who received recognition for her performance in the 1999 film, The Sixth Sense. Collette isn't the only nominee in the cast, as Mark Ruffalo also joins the pair in Mickey 17 after receiving Best Supporting Actor nominations for his work in Poor Things, Spotlight, Foxcatcher, and The Kids Are All Right. Steven Yeun, best known for playing Glen in The Walking Dead, will also star in the film.

What Other Movies Has Bong Joon-ho Directed?

Before Parasite, Joon-ho worked with Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, and Jake Gyllenhaal on the 2017 sci-fi adventure flick, Okja, which is currently streaming on Netflix. One of Joon-ho's most famous works came in 2013 when he directed Snowpiercer, the Chris Evans-led dystopian sci-fi thriller streaming on Prime Video that also sits at 94% from critics and 72% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was later remade as a TV series which features Sean Bean and Jennifer Connelly and ran for four seasons from 2020-2024.

Mickey 17 will premiere in theaters on January 31, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, check out the trailer for the film above, and watch Joon-ho's previous work, Snowpiercer, now streaming on Prime Video.

