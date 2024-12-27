Mickey 17 continues to be shuffled around in Warner Bros.' schedule, but the good news is you'll be able to see the movie even sooner. According to Deadline, the highly-anticipated adaptation directed by Bong Joon-Ho will now premiere a month earlier in theaters on March 7, 2025. The movie's previous release date of April 18, 2025 has been given to Sinners, the upcoming horror project directed by Ryan Coogler. The movie has been repeatedly delayed in the past, as Warner Bros. continues to accommodate their release schedule for the next couple of years. Mickey 17 will now compete at the domestic box office against Snow White.

Mickey 17 brings the novel written by Edward Ashton to the big screen, and will follow the titular character played by Robert Pattinson as he signs up to be an "expendable". The concept makes an employee disposable by printing a new body for them once they die due to their dangerous occupation. The conflict of Mickey 17 begins once one of these printings doesn't die before his replacement arrives. Now, the two Mickeys will compete against each other while they deal with the fact that they aren't a single person anymore.

Bong Joon-Ho is ready to delight the world with his first movie since Parasite made history at the Academy Awards. The filmmaker also wrote the screenplay for Mickey 17, taking Ashton's impressive story and adapting it for the big screen. The cast of Mickey 17 will also include Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette. Yeun is about to reprise his lead role as Mark Grayson in the upcoming third season of Invincible, while Collette was recently seen as Faith Killebrew in Juror #2, the reportedly final film by Clint Eastwood.

What's Next for Robert Pattinson?

Close

Mickey 17 will allow Robert Pattinson to have plenty of fun while portraying the different printings of the same person. The actor is also getting ready to return to Gotham City in The Batman: Part II, the sequel directed by Matt Reeves that was also recently announced to be delayed by Warner Bros. Beyond that, Pattinson will be seen in Die, My Love: the horror comedy written and directed by Lynne Ramsay, which will also feature Jennifer Lawrence and LaKeith Stanfield.

Mickey 17 will now be released in theaters on March 7, 2025. Bong Joon-ho's previous film, Parasite, is streaming now on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved Mickey 17 Release Date January 31, 2025 Director Bong Joon-ho Cast Toni Collette , Mark Ruffalo , Holliday Grainger Robert Pattinson , Naomi Ackie , Steven Yeun Writers Bong Joon-ho Cinematographer Darius Khondji Producer Bong Joon-ho, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Dooho Choi Production Company Offscreen, Plan B Entertainment, Kate Street Picture Company Expand

Watch on Max