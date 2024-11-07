Looks like we're going to have to wait a bit longer to see Mickey 17, which is Bong Joon-ho’s eagerly awaited follow-up to Parasite. Warner Bros. has moved the release date of Mickey 17, the Robert Pattinson-led sci-fi thriller, from January 31, 2025, to April 18, 2025, which will let the film take advantage of IMAX screens, as well as potentially bring in bigger audiences during the Easter holiday season. The film also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Back before the movie release date musical chairs started, Mickey 17 was competing with the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, for premium screens in April, but Lionsgate has high hopes for the biopic and shunted it down the line to October in the hopes of capturing some awards attention. That freed up the April 18 slot and allowed Warner Bros. to secure it for Mickey 17.

“When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for ‘Mickey 17,'” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re thrilled with the new date, and very happy the film will be available to audiences in IMAX.”

What is 'Mickey 17' About?

Based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 stars Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, an “expendable” employee on a mission to colonize an ice planet. In the novel, Mickey’s job requires him to undertake dangerous missions, and when he dies, he’s replaced by an exact copy of himself with his memories mostly intact. In Bong’s version, he raises the stakes even higher. “The number is the number of times he dies. I killed him ten times more,” Bong revealed to the crowd at CinemaCon back in April, when the trailer was first unveiled. “It’s a sci-fi movie, but it’s a human story.”

As for Pattinson, a man known for taking an eccentric and curious approach to the projects he chooses, the sheer lunacy of the movie was the big selling point. The actor acknowledged that Mickey 17 was: “one of the funniest, bizarre sci-fi scripts I’ve ever read in my life.” In the film, Pattinson is set to play different versions of the same character. And though they have the same memories, Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 are their own people. The 17 may be more willing to help, but the 18 is what the actor referred to, somewhat ominously, as “an evil brother.”

Mickey 17 will now open on April 18, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more.