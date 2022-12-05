Warner Bros. this evening announced the release date, along with a teaser, for the next film from the Academy Award-winning Korean director, Bong Joon-Ho. The film, entitled Mickey 17, will star Robert Pattinson in the lead role and will debut in theaters on March 29, 2024. The studio released a short video clip of the film's title, followed by Pattinson looking up into the camera.

The sci-fi film is based on and will be adapted from the novel written by the author Edward Ashton. Macmillan Publishers, the publishing house behind the launch of the original novel — Mickey7 — describes the book as "The Martian meets Dark Matter in Edward Ashton's high concept science fiction thriller, in which Mickey7, an "expendable," refuses to let his replacement clone, Mickey8, take his place."

Alongside Pattinson, the cast will also include Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, The Walking Dead), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Oscar nominee Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo (Avengers series). The film will be director Bong's first film since Parasite, which became the highest-grossing South Korean film in history upon its release, as well as the first-ever non-English language to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture. It was nominated for a total of six Academy Awards and also took home the gongs for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best International Feature. Prior to his superstardom for helming Parasite, Bong was better known for his diverse range of films including Snowpiercer, The Host, and Okja.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Bong Joon-Ho's 'Mickey7' Starring Robert Pattinson Begins Filming in England

Pattinson is continuing the climb to leading man megastar status following his highly-acclaimed turn in Matt Reeves' The Batman, released in March of this year. After his worldwide breakthrough in the Twilight series, he focused on appearing in independent films for auteur directors, winning acclaim for performances in films like Cosmopolis, Good Time, High Life, and The Lighthouse. This will mark his third Warner Bros. picture in four years, following his roles in The Batman and 2020's Tenet, where he was directed by Christopher Nolan in the first post-COVID big-budget cinematic release.

The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment, Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong Joon Ho under his Offscreen, Inc. banner. The creative team behind the camera includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Darius Khondji (Okja, Evita), Oscar-nominated production designer Fiona Crombie (The Favourite, Cruella), Oscar-nominated editor Yang Jin-mo (Parasite), costume designer Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer) and visual effects supervisor Dan Glass (The Matrix franchise). The music is by composer Jae-il Jung (Parasite, Squid Game).

Mickey 17 will debut in theaters on March 29, 2024. You can see the teaser below.