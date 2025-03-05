Within Bong Joon Ho, there seems to be two different filmmakers. With his Korean language films, Bong is more restrained, quiet, and methodical, with outstanding films like Memories of Murder, Mother, and his Oscar-winning masterpiece Parasite. His English-language films, however, are far broader, with goofy, over-the-top characters, and a much wilder approach, whether it’s focusing on a train that has to keep moving around the world in Snowpiercer, or the relationship between a girl and her giant animal friend in Okja. Bong Joon Ho’s films often have similar themes, like class inequality, rebellion, and our relationship with nature, but these two sides handle them in vastly different ways.

A little over five years after Parasite became the first international film to win Best Picture, Bong Joon Ho returns with Mickey 17, his third English-language film, and arguably his most ambitious project to date. And yet, after all the success that Bong found in the wake of Parasite’s massive popularity, that same strangeness that characterized his English films is still very prominent in Mickey 17. It's just on a much bigger level, as he heads to space, explores new planets, and gives us more than one Robert Pattinson. But while the unusual, borderline quirky nature of some of his previous English-language efforts could be a bit overwhelming, Mickey 17 has the writer-director pulling back just enough to make his best English-language film so far.

What Is 'Mickey 17' About?

Set in the year 2054, Mickey 17 finds many people trying to leave Earth via different expeditions into space. While we don’t see much of our world, we know that the economy has only worsened and there are frequent sandstorm warnings. However, Mickey Barnes (Pattinson) is leaving because he made a bad investment in a macaron store with his scummy friend Timo (Steven Yeun), and now, they’re heading into space to escape the loan sharks that are out to get them. Desperate to get into space, Mickey signs up to be an “expendable” employee on a ship led by Kenneth Marshall (Mark Ruffalo), a twice-failed election loser who, along with his wife, Yifa (Toni Collette), wants to colonize an ice planet known as Niflheim, alongside his crew of red hat-wearing sycophantic followers.

Since Mickey didn’t read what his job entails, he doesn’t realize that being “expendable” means he can be used for all sorts of horrible experiments, testing, and cruel and unusual treatment for the sake of the ship. When Mickey dies, all the crew needs to do is print out a new version of Mickey, before finding a new way to kill this latest iteration. Despite this terrible treatment, early on in this four-year trip to Niflheim, Mickey met the love of his life (lives), Nasha (Naomi Ackie), and the two have been inseparable since.

However, upon arriving at Niflheim, things get far more complicated, as the planet is teeming with creatures named Creepers and Kenneth’s plans are even more disturbing than originally thought. But Mickey’s biggest problem comes when he accidentally survives his latest outing, then returns to find another Mickey has been printed out — a major problem for an expendable, which means the destruction of the original and any copies.

'Mickey 17' Is Tighter Than Bong Joon Ho’s Previous English Efforts