It didn’t take long after the conclusion of The Twilight Saga for Robert Pattinson to prove that he was a truly experimental actor who was willing to risk embarrassment by playing oddball characters; by teaming up with acclaimed filmmakers like David Cronenberg, the Safdie Brothers, Robert Eggers, Claire Denis, and James Gray among others, Pattinson has been able to prove that he is much more of a chameleon-like character actor than a traditional heartthrob. Although Pattinson has done great work playing offbeat weirdos in films like Damsel and The Devil All The Time, it's still within the confines of rather serious stories, in which his performance is intended to be the outlier. Mickey 17 finally gives Pattinson the opportunity to do a straight-up comedy, and the brave performance that he gave proved to be perfect for the idiosyncratic vision of Bong Joon Ho.

Robert Pattinson Gives Two Great Performances in 'Mickey 17'