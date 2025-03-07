Audiences are anticipating Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's fresh sci-fi flick, Mickey 17, which features Robert Pattinson as the lead, alongside Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice, Lady Macbeth), Steven Yeun (Beef, Minari), and Toni Collette (Hereditary, Knives Out). Despite the impressive cast and crew, the film has endured multiple delays since its original March 2024 release date. But finally, Mickey 17 is arriving in theaters on March 7th. In true Pattinson fashion, he's taking on a unique, quirky role that has a whole new persona. His character, Mickey, is continuously sent on dangerous expeditions, and each time he dies, he is regenerated into a new identical body with his memories preserved. Spunky and awkward with a nasally voice, Mickey is a much different persona than any character Pattinson has depicted before.

His performance will only be enhanced by his costars mentioned, as well as the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Holliday Grainger, and Anamaria Vartolomei. But if waiting for Mickey 17's theatrical release feels like an eternity, there's another space-themed Pattinson film from 2018 that deserves all its praise. Claire Denis' sci-fi horror drama High Life is disturbing and unsettling, but also intricate and incomparable. It's much darker compared to Mickey 17's overall atmosphere, but shares a similarly fantastical cosmic atmosphere, and explores humanity through a unique lens.

What is 'High Life' about, and What is Pattinson's Role?

High Life revolves around Monte (Pattinson), who is one of several death-row criminals sent out to space with a mission of extracting energy from a black hole to carry out their sentences. It also features Juliette Binoche as Dibs, the scientist overseeing the crew and mission, Mia Goth as Boyse, André 3000 as Tcherny, Agata Buzek as Nansen, and Claire Tran as Mink. As time passes, problems begin to arise and escalate, largely due to Dibs' obsession with procreation and the experiments she conducts on the prisoners. The story is told in a non-linear fashion, which adds an extra layer of mystery to the situation, and depth to the characters and their predicaments. Half of the film shows the crew dynamics, while the other half shows the aftermath, where Monte is completely isolated alongside his child, Willow (Jessie Ross). High Life combines horror, mystery, drama, and sci-fi to effectively portray the sharp contrast between the best and worst aspects of humanity.

