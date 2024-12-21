The first trailer for Mickey 17 that debuted earlier this year lit the internet on fire, as movie fans everywhere were curious to see just how Bong Joon-ho would follow Parasite, the 2019 psychological thriller that made history as the first non-English film to win Best Picture. Parasite also won Academy Awards for Best Directing, Best Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film, and was nominated in two other categories. Now, five years later, Joon-ho is back with Mickey 17, which was originally slated for release in January 2025 but was later delayed to April 18, 2025. ScreenRant has a new look at the film, showing leading star Robert Pattinson facing off against… Robert Pattinson? Yes, Pattinson will play multiple versions of himself in the movie, all of which are troubled and hilarious.

Mickey 17 follows Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), who is known as an “expendable” on his treacherous adventure to settle an ice planet. In addition to Pattinson, Toni Collette will also star in the film as Gwen Johansen. Colette is best known for her role in The Sixth Sense, the classic 1999 psychological thriller starring Bruce Willis that was written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo will also star alongside Pattinson and Collette in Mickey 17 as Heironymous Mashall. Ruffalo recently teamed up with Ryan Reynolds for The Adam Project and also featured opposite Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe in Poor Things. The Walking Dead veteran Steven Yeun will also star in Mickey 17 as Berto. Yeun recently starred in Nope by Jordan Peele, and he also voices Mark Grayson in the Prime Video animated superhero series, Invincible.

Another MCU Veteran One Starred in a Bong Joon-ho Picture

Image via ScreenRant

More than 10 years ago, Bong Joon-ho teamed up with Chris Evans for Snowpiercer, the dystopian sci-fi conspiracy thriller set in a future where a failed climate-change experiment saw to it that the world is frozen over, and the only survivors travel around the globe on a long train known as Snowpiercer. Tilda Swinton and Ed Harris also star in Snowpiercer, which is currently streaming for free on Tubi. Joon-ho also worked with Paul Dano and Jake Gyllenhaal on Okja, the Netflix Original movie about a young girl who sacrifices everything to keep her best friend, a mysterious beast named Okja, from being kidnapped.

Mickey 17 hits theaters on April 18, 2025. Check out the new image from the film above and watch Joon-ho’s recent work, Parasite, on Max.

