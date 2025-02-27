We’re now officially one week away from the release of Mickey 17, and while its road to theaters has been long and winding, the time is almost upon us to see how Bong Joon-ho follows up his Oscar-winning masterpiece, Parasite. Reviews for Mickey 17 have been pouring in this week upon the embargo lifting, and the film has rendered enough scores to be given a rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Mickey 17 has officially debuted with a strong 88% score from critics on the aggregate site from 40 reviews, and while this is subject to change, this score from this many reviews is a large enough sample size that it likely won’t change where it will end up once the film has been released globally.

This is a solid score to be proud of, but it still isn’t anywhere close to Joon-ho's previous film, Parasite, which earned a nearly flawless 99% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences also approved of Parasite at a 95% clip, but it will be well into the weekend before enough reviews have been measured from Mickey 17 to see where it lands on the Popcorn meter, the metric used to gauge general audience enjoyment. Joon-ho is such an acclaimed filmmaker that even a solid score of 88% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes isn’t even enough to land in his top five, with Parasite’s 99% occupying the top spot, with Mother (2009) following behind at 96%, Memories of Murder (2003) in third at 95%, Snowpiercer (2013) at 94%, and even The Host (2006) at 93%. Still, Joon-ho and Warner Bros. can rest easy knowing that Mickey 17 is already resonating with critics, which will certainly help its chances of success in theaters.

Who Stars in ‘Mickey 17’?