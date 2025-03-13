Mickey 17 sees Bong Joon Ho continuing to explore many of the themes that have compelled him throughout his career. It is a pro-animal, anti-xenophobia film that touches on the exploitative nature of capitalism, humanity’s reckless impact on our planet, the cruel outcomes of economic inequality, and the increasingly relevant consequences of authoritarianism. There are clear shades of Bong's two other English-language films—Okja and Snowpiercer—as well as the Best Picture-winning Parasite in Mickey 17. The difference between his prior films and his latest, though, is that Bong, a director often praised for his nuance, approaches Mickey 17 with a bit of a heavier hand, opting for more overt satire at times.

Though you've never had to dig too deep into Bong's films to unpack their politics, he has always had a masterful ability to control tone and political messaging in his movies. While Mickey 17 is still an enjoyable ride and a remarkable piece of filmmaking with a lot of merit, it feels slightly more uneven than some of his previous efforts due to a few of the more in-your-face satirical choices that are made. And, as a film with a lot on its mind, these choices left less time for the film's most considered and effective theme—the importance of self-worth and self-acceptance—which Mickey 17 explores through the journey of its main character, brought to life by a jaw-droppingly spectacular Robert Pattinson performance.

‘Mickey 17’ Is a Tale About Finding One’s Self — 18 Different Times

Based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7, the film is set primarily on a spaceship in the year 2054. The ship is headed towards a faraway planet named Niflheim, carrying a crew of soldiers, scientists, and others who are working under the leadership of an eccentric, failed politician named Kenneth Marshall (Mark Ruffalo), who dreams of colonizing the planet. Pattinson stars as the titular Mickey, a down-on-his-luck man who somewhat unwittingly signs up to be an "Expendable" on the expedition after he and his friend Timo (Steven Yeun) are forced to flee Earth to escape a dangerous loan shark following a business failure. An expendable is someone who is given death-ensuring tasks that allow the rest of the film's crew to gather vital information. Following an expendable's death, their bodies are reprinted, with their downloaded memories inserted into the new versions of themselves.

As Mickey’s job quite literally is to die, the audience is introduced to him as a fairly miserable, detached, and disillusioned person. Taking a minute to find its footing, the film really kicks into gear when the version of Mickey we initially meet—Mickey 17—mistakenly comes face to face with a reprinted version of himself: Mickey 18. From here, it turns into a treatise on the importance of putting in the necessary work to explore, accept, and find love for all aspects of ourselves. While Mickey 17 is a kind-hearted, hapless people-pleaser, Mickey 18 is a more aggressive, defiant, and self-assured figure. These differences lead to comedic conflicts between the two Mickeys and create a logistically confounding, yet scintillating love triangle that features the two of them and Mickey's longtime girlfriend Nasha (Naomie Ackie)—but they also serve as a way for 17 to find his self-worth, and in doing so, become something of a hero to those around him.

The arc Mickey goes on is a beautiful metaphor for the need to first find love for one’s self in order to properly love others and contribute positively to the world around you. Though it lands better than some of the film's more blatant political messaging, Mickey's journey does not come without its political morals. It touches on how our capitalistic society forces many of us into jobs that strip us of our self-worth and sense of purpose. Moreover, it is not until Mickey overcomes this that he can help save the "Creepers"—Niflheim's indigenous species that Marshall is targeting and attempting to eradicate throughout the film. Overall, there is more for the viewer to find in Mickey's path to self-discovery than in the film's satire, which mainly comes in the form of Ruffalo's character and the way he chooses to portray him.

‘Mickey 17’s Political Satire, and Mark Ruffalo’s Performance, Are Hit-Or-Miss