From the visionary mind behind Parasite, Bong Joon Ho’s mind-bending sci-fi epic Mickey 17 is getting ready to warp into your living room. Warner Bros. has announced that the film will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership and rental beginning April 8, followed by a physical release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13. The film stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character — all 17 of him in fact — who takes on the job of being an expendable employee on a distant ice planet.

Sounds fun right? Well, his job requires dying on behalf of humanity — repeatedly. Ahead of the film's release, Collider is thrilled to reveal an exclusive sneak peek at the film which, funnily enough, involves Pattinson about to die, but this time it's via the means of a giant space creature who wants to feed him to their kids. Sounds like a great way to go. The film also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, and is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton.

The release also comes with special features, including some behind-the-scenes looks at the movie. The three featurettes — Behind the Lens: Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17; Mickey 17: A World Reimagined; The Faces of Miflheim — will give viewers a unique perspective behind the making of this extremely unique movie.

How Good Is 'Mickey 17'?

It's a trip, that's for sure. The film is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes from over 300 reviews, and Collider's Ross Bonaime was one of the many critics who thoroughly enjoyed the offering from Pattinson and Director Bong. Hailing the movie as Bong's best English-language film to date, Bonaime also lavished praise on the cast of the movie in his 8/10 review.

While Robert Pattinson has certainly been humorous in other roles, Mickey 17 is the most overtly comedic role the actor has ever taken on, and it’s a tone that suits him well. As the 17th Mickey, he gets to be ridiculous, timid, awkward, and with plenty of opportunity for borderline slapstick moments... Just as impressive is that once we’re introduced to the 18th Mickey, simply by the way Pattinson carries himself, we can tell the difference between the two clones without any dialogue. This double performance shows a great new side of Pattinson that we’ll hopefully see more of in the future.

Bonaime also described Ruffalo's performance as "brilliantly ludicrous," Collette's role as "wild", and stated that, following her work in Blink Twice and Sorry, Baby, Ackie was "proving to be a delight whenever she's on screen."

Mickey 17 arrives digitally April 8 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD May 13. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.