It’s a little poetic that an original science-fiction film has displaced a Marvel superhero movie atop the domestic box office, in the same week as Disney tried to attract a more discerning audience in its marketing for another superhero movie. Warner Bros.’ Mickey 17 — the first film that director Bong Joon Ho has released since his Oscar-sweeping Parasite — topped the domestic charts with an estimated $19 million opening weekend haul. This isn’t the result that WB would’ve hoped for, considering the film’s reported $118 million budget and blockbuster-level marketing spends, but the ecosystem isn’t really conducive to the success of films such as Mickey 17.

A science-fiction satire starring Robert Pattinson, the movie opened to positive reviews following a world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. It currently holds a “fresh” 79% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but it received only a so-so B CinemaScore from opening day crowds. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described it as director Bong’s “best English-language film so far.” The filmmaker has made two films partially set in the English language — Snowpiercer and Okja — but he remains best known for Parasite, which made over $250 million worldwide in 2019.

Mickey 17 displaced Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World from the top spot; the superhero movie had been making the most of low competition in the last three weeks. Starring Anthony Mackie, the movie grossed an estimated $8.5 million in its fourth weekend, pushing its domestic total to within touching distance of Captain America: The First Avenger's $176.6 million lifetime haul. At this stage in its run, Brave New World has an outside chance of hitting the $200 million mark domestically, but this would be around half of what Captain America: Civil War — the last film in the series to feature Chris Evans in the titular role — earned in its domestic run.

