The 2025 Academy Awards took place only a few days ago, but the world will never forget the 2020 ceremonies that saw Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite take home four trophies, including being the first foreign language film to ever win Best Picture. We’re now five years removed from Parasite’s release, and it’s finally time to see how Joon Ho follows up his Oscar-winner with Mickey 17, the new space sci-fi epic starring Robert Pattinson. Collider is thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. along with Simon & Schuster to officially unveil three exclusive images from The Art and Making of Mickey 17 book, which can be found below, along with more looks at the art book. The book gives readers a look inside the minds of Joon Ho and the production designers and shows how the team brought this world to life on-screen.

Joon Ho has worked with plenty of stars in the past; in 2017, he directed Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano in Okja, the sci-fi adventure drama that also stars Tilda Swinton. Four years before Okja, Joon Ho also helmed Snowpiercer, the searinc conspiracy thriller/dystopian sci-fi epic starring Chris Evans and Ed Harris, and now he’s assembled arguably his most impressive cast yet for Mickey 17. Featuring alongside Pattinson in the upcoming dark comedy are three Oscar nominees: Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Yeun is also famous for his work in Invincible and The Walking Dead, and Collette is a horror icon famed for her roles in Hereditary and The Sixth Sense. Ruffalo is best known for his work as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU, but he’s also earned Academy Award nominations for his work in Poor Things, Spotlight, Foxcatcher, and The Kids are All Right.

'Mickey 17' Has Debuted With a Strong Rotten Tomatoes Score