We’re now roughly a month and a half away from the release of Mickey 17, the highly-anticipated follow-up from Bong Joon-ho, and Warner Bros. has delivered a gift in the form of a new trailer. Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role of Mickey Barnes, an “expendable” who is sent to die repeatedly on a journey to colonize an ice planet. Based on everything we’ve seen so far, the film seems to bring an excellent blend to the table of thrilling sci-fi and sidesplitting comedy, with Pattinson’s Mickey dying in some undeniably hilarious ways, while other characters are clearly up to some devious tricks behind-the-scenes. In addition to Pattinson, Mickey 17 also stars Academy Award nominees Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Steven Yeun, and the film will hit theaters on March 7.

It’s no secret that Mickey 17 hasn’t had the most smooth road to release — the film has changed release dates four times — but the turmoil and uncertainty is finally over, and fans will be sitting in a theater for a new Bong Joon-ho movie in just a few short weeks. A recent report detailed some of what happened behind-the-scenes that led to Mickey 17 experiencing so many shifts in release dates, highlighting that the film was completely finished in January 2023, roughly two years ago. However, Joon-ho and Warner Bros. creatives have done some clashing about what should end up in the final cut, which Joon-ho ultimately gets the final say on. Warner Bros. also wanted Pattinson, as one of the world’s biggest stars, to be able to promote the movie, and this new release date allows him to do that without conflict with any of his other projects.

What Else Has Bong Joon-ho Directed?

Bong Joon-ho has always been a formidable director, but his work on Parasite (2019) helped catapult him to a new level of stardom. The film won four Oscars, including becoming the first foreign language film to win Best Picture, and was nominated for several more. Joon-ho is also famous for directing Okja, the 2017 Netflix Original sci-fi drama starring Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, and more. Some of his earlier notable works came from directing Snowpiercer, which stars MCU veteran Chris Evans alongside Jamie Bell and Ed Harris; the film is also streaming on Netflix.

Mickey 17 hits theaters on March 7. Check out the new trailer for the film above and watch Joon-ho’s previous work, Parasite, streaming on Max.

WATCH ON MAX